Ismail Sabri: DPM post not discussed yet

SUNGAI BULOH: The question as to which party representative will be named deputy prime minister (DPM) should Barisan Nasional (BN) win the 15th general election (GE15) has not been discussed, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“The matter (proposed names for DPM) has not been discussed... (whether) candidates from UMNO, Sabah, Sarawak, all these will be decided when we win,” he told reporters after a meet and greet session with a section of the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency electorate near Uptown Damansara here yesterday.

Earlier, accompanied by BN Sungai Buloh candidate Khairy Jamaluddin, Ismail Sabri dropped by a ‘tomyam’ eatery nearby and mingled with customers there.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also an UMNO vice-president, appealed to the Sungai Buloh electorate to vote for Khairy, who is Health Minister, as their MP.

In the polls on Nov 19, Khairy is in a seven-cornered fight, including against Ramanan Ramakrishnan from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Khairy, meanwhile, said he will accept any position in the Cabinet should BN helm the government after GE15.

“I have a good relationship with the prime minister (PM), so I will always support him in the Cabinet in whatever capacity,” he said.

On his campaign trail so far, Khairy said he has a bright chance of winning the hearts of fence sitters and those who supported PH previously.

He said the matter was clearly seen through his observations while campaigning and during his meet-and-greet sessions with the constituents. - Bernama