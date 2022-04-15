Ismail Sabri expresses gratitude for being nominated as PM candidate

PUTRAJAYA: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has thanked his party for nominating him as the Prime Minister candidate for the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Umno Supreme Council (MT) chaired by its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday (April 14) unanimously proposed Ismail Sabri as the prime ministerial candidate in GE15.

“I would like to thank the party president (Ahmad Zahid), deputy president (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan), Top Five and all MT members for unanimously supporting me as the prime minister candidate if Barisan Nasional wins the GE15,” said the ninth prime minister.

Met by the media after at the launch of Koperasi Pudina Putrajaya Bhd Coopmart and Coop Community Mart here today, Ismail Sabri said the decision made by MT Umno clearly showed that the party remained united.

“Although there are various parties (saying) there are groups and so on in Umno, yesterday’s decision clearly shows that what was said is not true because Umno continues to be strong, its solidarity is also strong. There is no camp in Umno,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, however, said that he has no idea when GE15 will be held. — Bernama