KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today obtained a court order to compel former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Wanita chief Anina Saadudin to immediately delete all the alleged defamatory remarks made about him on her social media sites.

The Bera MP is suing Anina Saadudin, 46, for allegedly defaming him on Facebook and accusing him of being incompetent in discharging his duties during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Ismail Sabri’s lawyer Ragunath Kesavan told reporters that High Court judge Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril allowed his client’s ex parte interim injunction application this afternoon.

“The court also fixed March 25 for case management,” said the lawyer.

In his ex-parte application filed with the writ of summons on March 5, Ismail Sabril, 61, applied for an injunction order to force the defendant (Anina) to immediately delete all the alleged defamatory remarks about the plaintiff on her Facebook page.

The plaintiff also applied for an injunction order to restrain Anina, 46, or her agent, representative from making other defamatory remarks on her social media sites including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Ismail Sabri filed the application on grounds that Anina had constantly, since early February, posted untrue and defamatory remarks about him.

He said even after he lodged a police report on the matter, the defendant has shown no remorse and continued to post 12 defamatory remarks about him on Feb 13, 17, 18, 19 and 23, which prompted him to send her a letter on Feb 24, demanding her to immediately delete all the postings.

Ismail Sabri said, not only his letter of demand went unanswered, the defendant continued to post two more defamatory remarks about him on March 3.

He claimed that the 13 remarks made by Anina between Feb 5 and March 3 were also shared by other Facebook users.

He said the remarks implied that he was just a “puppet” in implementing the prime minister’s orders and that he was an inefficient and incompetent senior minister. — Bernama