Ismail Sabri heads Malacca honours list

MALACCA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob heads the list of 347 recipients of state awards and medals bestowed in conjunction with the 73rd birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, today.

Ismail Sabri received the Darjah Utama Negeri Melaka (DUNM), which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama at a special investiture held at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here.

A total of 883 recipients will receive their awards at investiture ceremonies held over three sessions with the first today while second and third on Saturday (Aug 27).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto were bestowed the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM) which carries the title Datuk Seri.

Twenty-six people received the Darjah Cemerlang Seri Melaka (DCSM) which carries the title Datuk Wira. They included Melaka government secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari and Bukit Aman Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Management Director Datuk Zaini Jass.

Nine people were conferred the Darjah Mulia Seri Melaka (DMSM) which carries the title Datuk, among them Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport Datuk Isham Ishak and Sabah Baitulmal Corporation Chairman Dr Omar Raisul As-Salam Syah A.S Omar.

Rock singer Amy Search, whose real name is Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, is among 163 recipients of the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM) which also carries the title Datuk.

The recipient of the Bintang Gagah Perkasa (BGP) is the late Mohd Diya Che Jusoh, a firefighter from the Melaka Tengah Fire and Rescue Station, who died on Oct 20, 2021 after a mishap during a flood evacuation operation at Kampung Sungai Putat.

Azwan Omar, also known as Abang Viva, received the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) for his role in helping flood victims.-Bernama