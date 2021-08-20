Ismail Sabri is Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has been appointed as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister.

According to Istana Negara’s statement today, the appointment was made with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Ismail Sabri, 61, who is former deputy prime minister, was appointed following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister on Aug 16 after he failed to command the majority support of the Members of the Dewan Rakyat.

-Bernama