Ismail Sabri joins funeral prayers for Baharom

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob performed the funeral prayers for Sinar Harian group editor-in-chief Datuk Baharom Mahusin at Masjid Bilal Bin Rabah in Taman Koperasi Polis here.

Ismail Sabri arrived at the mosque about 11.30am before meeting Baharom’s wife Datin Noor Fuzana Yaakub to convey his condolences.

He then performed the funeral prayers with other members of the congregation, led by the mosque’s Ahmad Fathi Muhammad.

The burial is expected to be conducted after the zohor prayer at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim cemetery near here.

Also present were Bernama editor-in-chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain; former editor-in-chief of Utusan Group Datuk Aziz Ishak; former Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang and Sinar Harian board of directors chairman Dr Hussamuddin Yaacub.

Baharom, 54, died at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) this morning after suffering various complications due to bacterial infection of the blood. — Bernama