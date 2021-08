KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said he looks forward to visiting Singapore and meet his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong to discuss existing bilateral relations both countries have shared for many years.

Thanking Lee for reaching out to congratulate him on his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia, Ismail Sabri said in their brief conversation yesterday, he had taken the opportunity to extend well wishes to Singapore on its 56th Independence Day on Aug 9.

Ismail Sabri said during the telephone conversation, he had also expressed Malaysia’s high commitment to further strengthen existing bilateral relations with Singapore, on top of exploring new potential in various fields for both countries’ mutual interest.

“I look forward to visit Singapore and meeting His Excellency to discuss how both Malaysia and Singapore can benefit from the friendship that both of our countries have for so many years,” he posted on his Facebook.

The Bera Member of Parliament took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Saturday (Aug 21).

Earlier, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Lee in his congratulatory letter to Ismail Sabri had invited his new Malaysian counterpart to make an official visit to Singapore.

In the letter which was also appended to the media, Lee noted that he was confident that Malaysia will continue to prosper under Ismail Sabri’s helm.

-Bernama