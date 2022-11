KUALA LUMPUR: There are no negotiations with Perikatan Nasional or with Pakatan Harapan, says Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said that the statutory declarations (SD) to name a prime minister candidate had yet to be officially signed, NST reports.

He said BN had also requested to postpone the SD submission to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.