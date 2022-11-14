Ismail Sabri: Opposition’s ‘Zahid will be PM’ sentiment merely ‘fairy tale’

PETALING JAYA: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has taken a swipe at opposition “fairy tales” about Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi becoming prime minister if BN wins the general election.

Ismail in an interview with online news portal FMT said the opposition refrained from talking about Zahid because “maybe they’re afraid that I’m still (BN’s) prime minister candidate”.

He also added that Opposition leaders had no other issue to play up to unnerve BN, except to speculate about the prime minister’s post.

“That’s why they’re trying to confuse (voters),” he said. “They definitely want BN and Umno leaders to be divided.

“But BN’s decision to nominate me as prospective prime minister was made by the Umno Supreme Council, the political bureau, and the annual general assembly. In fact, it was welcomed by the (BN) component parties.

“The entire BN leadership, including our chairman Dato Seri Zahid Hamidi, (deputy chairman) Tok Mat (Mohamad Hasan), and the others, have clearly stated that I am (BN’s) one and only prime minister candidate,“ Ismail was quoted as saying.

Ismail also pointed out that the history of Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional proved that they were incapable of forming a stable government.

“Our (BN) manifesto does not only touch on the economy but also on institutional transformation,“ he added.

The opposition attack on Zahid as prospective prime minister began as soon as the general election campaign got underway last week.

The video of the interview is attached below - video courtesy of FMT