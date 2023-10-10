Ismail Sabri: Palestinians’ right to form independent, sovereign state must be defended

KUALA LUMPUR: The right of the Palestinian people to form an independent and sovereign state must be defended, says former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Affirming Malaysia’s long-standing determination that Palestine should be free from Israel’s illegal occupation, he called on all Malaysians to stand in solidarity and pray that Palestine continues to be protected and blessed by Allah.

The Bera MP had also voiced out on the matter when he was the country’s premier during the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where he urged the major powers to be honest in resolving the issue of the Palestinian people who had been oppressed for a long time.

“In the crisis that is happening today, I would like to urge the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, the United Nations and the entire Muslim world to unite and together stop the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime of Israel on Palestinian land,“ he said in a statement today.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives on both sides since Saturday, Oct 7.

Ismail Sabri also urged Malaysians not to get caught up in the narrative of Israel and the West that the conflict stemmed from Hamas, when in fact, there was a long history behind it.

“As long as the cause is not resolved, this conflict will continue and cost thousands of lives,“ he said. -Bernama