‘Ismail Sabri paved way for political and economic stability’

PETALING JAYA: Despite initially being in a very difficult political situation, caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob managed to stabilise the country and bring about economic development, according to political analysts.

National Council of Professors senior fellow Datuk Dr Jeniri Amir said one of the main success stories under Ismail Sabri’s leadership is the successful signing of the memorandum of understanding with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said this paved the way for a stable political situation, which helped move the country forward.

He added that by putting the nation on a right footing, he helped it to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order that the government was forced to implement.

“Malaysia also managed to vaccinate most of the people, leading to the opening up of travel, and later the nation as a whole. This helped to stimulate the economy as well as promote development and growth.”

He also said Ismail Sabri was aware of the hardships faced by the people, and that is why he decided to allow the public to make a third EPF withdrawal.

“While some may have criticised him for this decision, the fact is that it helped people to deal with the financial issues they were facing.”

Jeniri pointed out that in the long term, the country needed political stability and Ismail Sabri supported the anti-hopping law, which is expected to bring political stability after the 15th general election.

He said the law, which prevents MPs from jumping from one party to another, is important as the “Sheraton Move” had brought about political instability and indirectly created problems for the people.

“The law also helped the nation to attract foreign direct investments and create jobs.

“The premier was also sensitive to the people’s needs as they had to deal with inflation and high cost of living. The government provided all kinds of subsidies to help them, easing some of their burden.”

Jeniri said under Ismail Sabri, Barisan Nasional managed to regain control of the Malacca and Johor state governments from PH.

He added that while Ismail Sabri faced numerous obstacles from within his party and outside, as he is not the party president but a vice-president, he nonetheless managed to get the country back on its feet.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan concurred that the political stability brought by Ismail Sabri was the core success of his leadership.

He said the caretaker premier was supported by PN and PH because during his time as defence minister, he showed he was not biased and this helped him gain support from everyone, including factions within Umno.

Azmi said PH supported Ismail Sabri from the opposition bench to help stabilise the country, averting an early general election.

“Even in the face of difficult choices, he made the bold decision to help the nation transit from the pandemic to the endemic stage. He decided to open the country’s borders, which many felt was a risky decision. But his move helped the economy to recover and grow.”

Azmi said the nation’s borders were opened after considering the fact that Malaysia had one of the highest vaccination rates globally.

He added that this was due to the direction and support given by Ismail Sabri to caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Azmi said polls conducted by the Merdeka Centre and Ilham Centre found Ismail Sabri to be the most popular premier.