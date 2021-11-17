Ismail Sabri receives courtesy call by Kelantan MB

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today received a courtesy call by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at his office in Putrajaya.

The prime minister, in a post on his Facebook, said Ahmad was accompanied by his deputy Datuk Nik Mohd Amar Abdullah and Kelantan State Secretary Nazran Muhammad during the visit.

Also present during the meeting were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

Ismail Sabri said their discussion involved various matters especially on goodwill payment and development in Kelantan.

“As I have said, no one will be left behind. For sure, Kelantan will not be marginalised and will be a focus of development together with other states, in line with the mission to bring Malaysia to greater heights,” he said.

Several photographs of the prime minister with Ahmad were also uploaded on the Facebook page. — Bernama