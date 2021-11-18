Ismail Sabri receives courtesy call from US Secretary of Commerce

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today received a courtesy call from the United States (US) Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo at his office at the Parliament building, here.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Prime Minister said, during the meeting, they discussed the potential development of cooperation as well as opportunities to explore new avenues that would benefit trade between Malaysia and the US.

“Malaysia celebrates good bilateral relations with the US and we are optimistic that both countries will benefit from it.

“Thank you Raimondo and delegates for this visit,” he said.

A photograph of the prime minister and Raimondo was also posted.

This is the first official visit to Malaysia for Raimondo after being elected to serve as US President Joe Biden’s secretary of commerce in charge of a sprawling department that works to promote job creation and economic growth across the US. — Bernama