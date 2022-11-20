Ismail Sabri retains Bera seat with over 16,000-vote majority

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob retained the Bera parliamentary seat for the fifth term, winning with a majority vote of 16,695 over his two rivals in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Ismail Sabri, who represents Barisan Nasional (BN), obtained 31,762 votes, while Abas Awang (Pakatan Harapan-PKR) received 15,067 votes, and Datuk Asmawi Harun (Perikatan Nasional-Bersatu) got 12,719 votes.

The official results were announced by Bera parliamentary returning officer Datuk Zaman Azam Mohamat Sarif at the Bera District Council Convention Hall here today.

More to come. - Bernama