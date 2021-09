PETALING JAYA: There is little likelihood that the opposition will test Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s legitimacy as prime minister when the Dewan Rakyat sits again next month.

His position will be strengthened further if he takes steps to institute reforms as he had pledged.

However, his real test may come on the day when the House votes on his maiden budget.

Budget 2022 is expected to be tabled for debate in October.

Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had told Ismail Sabri on Monday that a vote of confidence is no longer needed, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Last weekend, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun also said that such a vote was not necessary.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said the opposition will have no choice but to agree to the King’s decree and not demand that Ismail Sabri proves his legitimacy in Parliament.

This is despite the view is that he may not have enough support to win a confidence vote.

But, he said, while Ismail Sabri may have been given a reprieve, it is only temporary. When it comes time to vote on Budget 2022, whichever way it goes will be a reflection on the support he can garner from the MPs.

A total of 114 MPs had pledged to support him, leading to his appointment as prime minister on Aug 20. However, the extent of the support for him remains in doubt.

He needs at least 111 of the 220 MPs to help him win a simple, but razor-thin majority. There are 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat but two remain vacant after their representatives died last year.

On the other hand, Azmi said, Ismail Sabri should be able to count on support from the opposition bench if he keeps his pledge to institute reforms to strengthen Parliament and the judiciary to uphold the concept of the separation of powers.

“Given the circumstances, it may not be wise now for the opposition to force him into a confidence vote,” he said.

“We will have to put an end to this infighting until the next general elections,” he added.

Senior fellow at the Malaysian Council of Professors Dr Jeniri Amir said it would be an error to go for a vote of confidence just for the sake of having one.

“It is more crucial now for both sides of the divide to focus on the more important issues, which is to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, and to do it hand-in-hand,” he told theSun.

“We could end up being the laughing stock of the world if Ismail Sabri loses the vote. We will just be creating another crisis while the people suffer from the double whammy of the pandemic and economy troubles,” he said.

“To put it simply, the nation cannot afford another political crisis,” he said.

Jeniri said that if everyone is sincere about helping the country, they should forget the idea of a vote of confidence. “What is it going to achieve anyway?” he asked.

“A vote of confidence is not important today because the bottom-line is that we need a stable government to help the people,” he said.

Jeniri said that all those advocating for a vote of confidence should just wait for the next general elections.

“The priority now should be to alleviate the hardship the people are facing now,” he added.