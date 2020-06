PETALING JAYA: The days of tuning into TV or social media livestream to catch Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob give his daily updates at 2pm will soon come to an end.

His daily press briefings will be replaced with televised press conference three times a week.

Ismail Sabri said it’s been 89 days since the start of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18, and his daily press briefings has been the talk of the town, even to the point that they would make a lot of comments on his colourful batik shirts.

“I would like to inform that from today onwards, there will not be any daily press briefings that stretches every day till the weekend. We will only have televised press briefings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from next week onwards,“ he said at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has conducted checks at 40 construction sites across Malaysia which involves 50 enforcement officers.

“CIDB has found that 13 construction sites have abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) while one did not and has been given warning. 26 other sites are still not operational,“ he said.

He also said the CIDB has checked 7699 construction sites so far, with 1784 sites following the SOP, while 370 did not follow SOP and has been issued warnings.

“Also, 17 construction sites has been ordered to close for not adhering to SOP, while the remaining 5528 sites are not operating,“ he said.