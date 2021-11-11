Ismail Sabri’s visit to Indonesia opens borders, marks new phase in bilateral relations

BANDUNG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s three-day official visit to Indonesia has opened the way for the reopening of travel routes between the two countries, as well as a new chapter in bilateral relations that began almost 65 years ago.

The visit was a success, especially in the implementation of a travel corridor after almost two years of travel curbs between the two countries in an effort to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri also assured those in Indonesia who are concerned about the presence of the Delta Plus variant that Malaysia has a high vaccination rate and Covid-19 infection prevention standard to ensure the travel corridor with Indonesia runs smoothly.

The announcement of the Travel Corridor Arrangement or Vaccinated Travel Lane by Ismail Sabri in a press conference with President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace on Wednesday clearly pleased all parties, with Malaysians in Jakarta expressing their joy at the prospect of returning home.

Another result of his visit was the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoU) between Malaysia and Indonesia on cooperation in the field of education as well as cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

The Malaysian private sector continued to increase its investment in Indonesia – including in the real estate and transport sectors – through five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements worth US$ 3.1 billion signed during the prime minister’s visit.

Ismail Sabri also, during the visit, took the opportunity to request the Indonesian government to involve Malaysian entrepreneurs in the development of its new capital in Kalimantan. He also met with the editors-in-chief and the Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists Association (ISWAMI) to further strengthen relations as well as foster better understanding between the two countries.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and ANTARA News Agency also signed an MoU to enhance the sharing of news and information through various media platforms.

Efforts are also being taken to enhance cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia in the field of culture, including through the joint listing to UNESCO of several collectively-inherited cultural heritage items.

Ismail Sabri also assured the country’s president, also known as Jokowi, that Malaysia will continue to safeguard the welfare and protection of Indonesians working in Malaysia.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss regional issues, including the Rohingya and Myanmar issues, as well matters on the South China Sea.

He also invited Jokowi to pay an official visit to Malaysia. Jokowi has paid two official visits to Malaysia since taking office as the country’s president.

This trip marks Ismail Sabri’s first official visit to the neighboring country since being sworn in as the ninth Prime Minister on August 21, 2021, at the invitation of Jokowi.

“I am very satisfied with my visit to Indonesia, starting in Jakarta, (with) a face-to-face meeting with (Mr.) Jokowi. Many outstanding issues have been resolved,“ said Ismail Sabri.

The prime minister said this when asked about the outcome of his official trip during his visit to military equipment production facility PT Pindad here today.

The visit to PT Pindad is the last event in the itinerary of Ismail Sabri’s official visit to Indonesia.

During the visit, the prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, and charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq. — Bernama