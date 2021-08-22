Ismail Sabri sets tone for inclusive approach as 9th PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has set the tone for a more inclusive administration with call for Malaysians of various races and religions to come together and win the war against Covid-19 and get the economy back on track.

In his maiden speech after being appointed Malaysia’s 9th prime minister today, Ismail called for the “Malaysian Family” to be adopted as it is akin to the strength of a nation bound together by strong family bonds.

The key points of his speech:

• He urged all MPs to work together to save the “Malaysian Family” from the Covid-19 crisis.

• Existing strategies in combating Covid-19 will continue and be improved, taking into account the views of public health experts.

• He expressed appreciation of fellow BN, PN and Independent MPs for supporting him until a new government was formed

• It is imperative that political stability is swiftly through togetherness, and this includes cross-party cooperation,he said.

• Government will ensure interventions, efforts to reduce Covid-19 cases are more comprehensive, with inter-government cooperation.

• He urged the people to register for vaccination and expedite the process of establishing herd immunity.

• He said he understands the difficulties the people face during the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, adding that he himself had been brought up in a poor farmer family.

• He vowed to ensure the voice of youth be heard and considered in the government’s administration.

