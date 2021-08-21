Ismail Sabri sworn in as the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia at Istana Negara at 2.28 pm (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today took his oath of office as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The ceremony, which involved the conferment of the instrument of appointment and taking the Oath of Office and Allegiance, as well as the Oath of Secrecy as the Prime Minister, was held at the Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Minor Throne Room), Istana Negara here, at about 2.20 pm.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as the Prime Minister at 2.28 pm

Al-Sultan Abdullah consented to Ismail’s appointment as Prime Minister in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The appointment of the Bera Member of Parliament (MP) was made following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president and Pagoh MP, on Aug 16 after failing to command majority support of the parliamentary members after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The ceremony was also attended by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Ismail Sabri, 61, who was clad in black baju Melayu, complete with samping, was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin.

After taking his oath of office, Ismail Sabri then signed the document.

It was witnessed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Also present were Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The ceremony ended with the reading of the doa led by Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah. - Bernama