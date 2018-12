KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been appointed Umno deputy president, taking over from Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is now serving as the acting party president.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today said this was decided at the party’s management meeting yesterday.

Ismail Sabri was picked to hold the post as he is the most senior vice-presidents in the party.

“Umno’s priorities for now is to strengthen the leadership and also focus on the party’s consolidation agenda,” Annuar said in a statement.

“It is hoped that the process of strengthening the party at all levels are made possible as intended by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.”

Annuar also said the party meeting endorsed Zahid’s decision to step aside and for Mohamad to serve as acting president for as long as Zahid was on leave.

Zahid announced his leave on Tuesday night after internal pressure over the exodus of Umno lawmakers and members.

However, he stressed that his decision to hand over duties to Mohamad did not amount to a resignation as party president.