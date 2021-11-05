Ismail Sabri to discuss development at Sabah-Kalimantan border with President Jokowi

SANDAKAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) will discuss development at the Sabah-Kalimantan border with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his visit to the country next week.

Ismail Sabri said the discussion will also cover efforts on advancing the border area, including developing the infrastructure, among others.

“For example, Kalabakan (Sabah) borders (Kalimantan) Indonesia ... Indonesia has developed their (side of the) border. We want the Sabah border area to be developed with infrastructure, possibly turning it into a tourist town to (attract) people from Kalimantan.

“...that is one of the matters that will be discussed with President Jokowi so that we can jointly develop the border area,“ he said when addressing Sandakan community leaders in a meeting here, tonight.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin; Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Kurup; Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Arifin; and Sabah Minister of Community Development and People’s Well-being Datuk Shahelmey Yahya. -Bernama

More to come