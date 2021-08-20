Ismail Sabri to take oath of office as 9th Prime Minister tomorrow (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has been appointed as the country’s 9th Prime Minister and will be taking his oath of office tomorrow.

The appointment was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, after a two-hour discussion with the Malay rulers at Istana Negara today.

“The next process for Ismail Sabri will be receiving the instrument of appointment, taking the oath of office and signing the oath of office as the Prime Minister, which is scheduled at 2.30pm on Aug 21, 2021, at Istana Negara,” according to the statement from Istana Negara today.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed an opinion that with the appointment of the new Prime Minister, the government should continue the efforts to fight Covid-19 immediately for the safety and wellbeing of the people and the country which had been severely affected by the pandemic.

Ismail Sabri, 61, who is former prime minister, was appointed as the new Prime Minister following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Aug 16 after failing to command majority support of the Members of Parliament.

Ahmad Fadil said the King also expressed hope that the appointment of the new Prime Minister would put an end to the country’s political crisis and that all MPs would set aside their own political agenda and stand united in tackling the Covid-19 for the people and the country.

He said the Al-Sultan Abdullah also repeated his view that the people should not be burdened with the endless political turmoil while the country was struggling to cope with public health issues and economic depression due to the pandemic.

“All MPs are also reminded to show their solidarity by giving priority, high level of commitment and providing the best service to the people,” he said.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong presided over the Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers to discuss the country’s current issues, particularly relating to the appointment of the new Prime Minister.

At the meeting, His Majesty also conveyed to the Malay rulers the entire process of nomination for the new prime minister following Muhyiddin’s resignation.

The Special Meeting of the Malays Rulers was convened following the King’s decree for all MPs to submit their statutory declarations (SD) to nominate a name to be appointed as the country’s 9th Prime Minister.

“Of the total, 114 of the MPs nominated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Bera MP), which is a sufficient majority to form a new government.

“His Majesty had also granted an audience with the 114 MPs yesterday to verify their SDs and support for the MPs nominated to be appointed as the Prime Minister,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the King also expressed his highest appreciation to the Malay Rulers for their continuous support in helping him exercise his powers as a constitutional monarchy in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

“The Malay Rulers also supported Al-Sultan Abdullah’s efforts in ensuring the formation of a stable government could be done as soon as possible following the Prime Minister’s resignation by scrutinising and verifying each SD during a physical and virtual audience with the MPs,” he said.

The King also called on the people to remain calm and to join him to pray for Malaysia to be protected and spared from any calamity, and also for the Covid-19 pandemic to be controlled and put to an end soon, he added. — Bernama