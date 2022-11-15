Ismail Sabri vows to downsize Cabinet if BN wins

KUALA SELANGOR: Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to focus on achieving victory in the 15th general election (GE15) before thinking about the new Cabinet line-up, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister, however, said that he will ensure that it would be a smaller-sized Cabinet compared to the present one by combining several ministries.

“So we have to win first, if we don’t win I won’t even become Prime Minister. BN must win first.. after BN wins, Insya-Allah, I will take into account all interests, there must be technocrats, there must be politicians.

“I’m just giving an assurance that I will downsize my Cabinet because the current Cabinet is too big. This is my promise but I will decide who are the Cabinet ministers,” he told reporters after the Santai Anak Muda Kuala Selangor programme in Puncak Alam yesterday.

Also present was Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who is also the BN candidate for the Kuala Selangor Parliamentary seat.

On claims by Perikatan Nasional (PN) that BN copied their manifesto about providing citizenship to children born overseas by Malaysian mothers, Ismail Sabri said BN could say the same thing about PN.

Ismail Sabri also said that he was confident that Tengku Zafrul could win the Kuala Selangor seat in this election.

“I’m surprised by the response and I believe what I see tonight will be translated into votes for Tengku Zafrul.

“I believe those who came tonight are showing their support to Tengku Zafrul and I’m confident he can win in Kuala Selangor.

“Insha-Allah, if Tengku Zafrul wins, he will be in the Cabinet, Kuala Selangor is fortunate to have such a great candidate, I hope we can all make Tengku Zafrul the Kuala Selangor MP,” he said. - Bernama