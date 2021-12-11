Ismail Sabri wants Umno to continue to support him as PM (Updated)

BERA: Umno vice -president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants the party to continue to support him as prime minister to enable him to focus on resolving economic and health issues facing the people.

The prime minister said although the number of Covid-19 cases had dropped and the country’s economy was also seen to be recovering, the task was not completed yet.

“I need support from the party for strength to fight on. The biggest issue is the issue of the people and not the endless politicking.

“The (Covid-19) cases are dropping, but the number is still around 4,000. Don’t think that we are now completely free from Covid-19 and my responsibility is still a huge one and I have to do it,” he said this when opening the Bera Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also called on Umno to return to the basics of the party’s struggle in uniting the Malay and Muslim communities to ensure the party’s victory in the next general election (GE).

He said Umno’s defeat in the last general election should serve as a reminder to party members on the importance of unity in the party.

“We formed the government today not because we won the GE, but because we worked with other parties. We seem to have forgotten that.

“The original purpose of Umno’s establishment was to unite Muslims and Malays, but the opposite is happening now, with there being several camps and rift in the party,“ he said.

The Umno vice-president also reminded party members not to be arrogant with the party’s landslide victory in the recent Melaka state election.

“Congratulations on the victory in Melaka, but it (win) cannot be used as a model. We have not yet won fully and the increase in our popular vote is only by one percent in Melaka,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Umno Youth and Puteri members should continue to reach out to the young people who will be the determinants of the party’s victory in the next GE when implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration takes effect this Dec 15.

“The task of Youth and Puteri members, especially at the divisions, is to engage with young voters to get them to support our party. This should be our commitment,” he added.

Ismail Sabri, who is Bera Member of Parliament, said there were quarters attempting to prevent the young people from voting by proposing that GE15 be held as soon as possible.

“If we do that, it is as if we are not confident in the ability of the young people to make their choice. It is like we are a restricting them from exercising their rights, and if we do so, we will be punished by this group,“ he added.

He also reminded all parties, despite having the freedom give their views, to respect the power bestowed on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament as accorded under the constitution. — Bernama