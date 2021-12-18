Ismail Sabri wishes all Umno division delegates ‘a fruitful gathering’ (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today wished all delegates of 191 Umno divisions who will be attending their division delegates meeting ‘a fruitful gathering.

Ismail who is also the Prime Minister in a Facebook posting said Umno as the party which prioritises the people’s agenda, will continue to be the guardian of the people as well as the well-being and success of the country.

“Together we are determined that Umno would preserve the spirit to uphold the people’s interest, religion, race and beloved homeland,” he added.

The Umno Supreme Council (MKT) in a meeting on Dec 8 decided to hold meetings at four Umno levels, namely Wanita, Pemuda, Puteri and divisions on Dec 11, 12 and 18 nationwide.

The Umno Supreme Council also decided that the Umno Annual General Assembly (PAU) 2021 will be held on Jan 13 to 15 at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) and the assembly will be held in a hybrid manner. — Bernama