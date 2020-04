PUTRAJAYA: Students who are forced to stay in campus during the movement control order (MCO) period may be allowed to return home soon, according to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The Senior Minister (Defence) however said this matter would be discussed in detail first before a final decision is made and a standard operating procedures (SOP) is determined.

He said the SOP and guideline was particularly important to ensure there are no mass movement at any period of time, considering there are up to 100,000 students currently in campus.

“The students have been in their respective campus for more than 28 days now. And if they have gone through two phases of 14-day quarantines, and showed no symptoms, we can assume that they are free of Covid-19.

“As such, in our discussion earlier, there is a possibility that we may allow the to return home. However, a strict SOP will have to be developed.

“Among other things, we may consider requiring all the students to undergo health screening,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Ismail said similarly for Malaysians who have travelled to their respective hometowns before the MCO was imposed, they too might be allowed to return home, pending a final decision.

The announcement came as a huge boost for those looking forward to returning home for the month-long Ramadan, which tentatively starts on April 23.

When asked when the matter would be finalised, Ismail merely said it was still being considered and in discussion.

This includes the health screening procedure, which he noted would take some time to complete, considering the number of students involved.

Additionally, he said the Higher Education Minister, Health Ministry and the National Security Council will come up with a SOP on the transportation side of things.

“Imagine if we allow all 100,000 students to return home simultaneously, this will cause congestion in rest and recreation areas (R&R) for example,” he added.