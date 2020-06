KOTA KINABALU: Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (pix) today denied rumors that she would leave Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and support Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Isnaraissah Munirah, who is also Wirawati Warisan chief, said she was shocked when reading a news portal report, which had gone viral since yesterday, that four Warisan MPs including a woman would be leaving the party.

”I am the only female MP from Warisan and I strongly deny any claim that I am leaving the party and supporting PN.

“I am one of the early people in party who travelled across the state since 2016 for the betterment of the Sabah people. My current position is due to the trust of the people and the party itself and I will not waste it,“ she said in a statement. — Bernama