Isolation of unvaccinated teacher: Wait for investigation to complete

IPOH: A full investigation is still being conducted to get a true picture on the viraled video in which a male teacher was allegedly placed in isolation in a storeroom by the school administration here, for not having his Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Deputy Minister of Education Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (pix) urged the public not to speculate further on the matter as investigations were being carried out by the ministry together with the parties concerned.

“All quarters must wait for the result of the investigation and I think we should avoid blowing up the issue which will worsen the situation.

“Just wait for the full report,” said Dr Mah who is also MCA deputy president after attending the Perak MCA Annual General Meeting here today.

Last Wednesday, State Education, Higher Learning and Human Resources Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud was reported to have said that the outcome of a full and detailed investigation by the State Education Department (JPN) had been submitted to the Ministry of Education.

The matter came to light when a video lasting around one minute was uploaded on TikTok several days earlier and went viral.

The man in the video expressed disappointment at the treatment he allegedly received and claimed that he had been isolated first in the physical education store room and then the cleaner’s store room as he was unvaccinated. — Bernama