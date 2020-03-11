Issuance of SST to Jepak not according to procedure: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was today told that the letter of acceptance (SST) issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd pertaining to the RM1.25 billion hybrid solar power project, was not according to procedure.

Former MOE secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad, 62, also agreed with counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir, representing Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, that the value management for the solar project should be carried out before the SST could be issued.

Akberdin: Do you agree that the value management should be carried out first for projects exceeding RM50 million before the SST is issued?

Alias: I agree.

Akberdin: Unfortunately in the case of this hybrid solar project, value management was not done but the SST was issued to Jepak.

Alias: That’s right.

Alias, who held the position from Sept 5, 2016 until his retirement on May 22, 2018, also admitted that failure to carry out the value management for the project was non-compliance of rules established by the Economic Planning Unit and was in conflict with the principles of good governance as stipulated in the Treasury Circular.

During cross-examination by Akberdin, when questioned if his signing of the minutes involving the appointment of a technical committee was deemed futile as the SST was issued before the committee was appointed, the 12th prosecution witness said the committee was needed to monitor the project’s structural planning.

Akberdin: As the controlling officer were you aware that the MOE was made a laughing stock at the Finance Ministry as procedures were not followed for this solar project?

“I am not perfect, I am a normal human being who cannot escape from making mistakes. My officers had earlier given me their views ... they are more knowledgeable ... sorry we erred in issuing the SST,“ Alias said at the 13th day of Rosmah’s corruption trial concerning a hybrid solar project in Sarawak.

The former prime minister’s wife is on trial for soliciting RM187.5mil from Jepak Holdings to secure a RM1.25bil hybrid solar contract to supply energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She also faces two charges of receiving RM6.5mil in bribes from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her assistant at the time, Datuk Rizal Mansor.

She is charged with committing the offences at three separate places, namely Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; her residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta here; and the Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya, between January 2016 and Sept 7,2017.

Hearing before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues tomorrow. - Bernama