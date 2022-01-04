Issue affecting e-Bracelet that fell off rectified - QuickMed

KUALA LUMPUR: The manufacturer of the digital tracking device for individuals under home quarantine or e-Bracelet has rectified the issue affecting one of the devices worn by an individual that fell off within 24 hours.

QuickMed said in a statement today its technicians were sent to the individual’s place of quarantine to resolve the issue, adding that they deeply regretted the matter.

“We (QuickMed) have dispatched two technicians to the quarantine address of the individual involved. We are pleased to inform the affected e-Bracelet is now back to normal,“ read the statement.

Yesterday, a local portal reported that a male celebrity had posted a video on his social media account questioning the quality of the tracking device after it came off less than 24 hours after wearing it.

Meanwhile, QuickMed informed that the Home Quarantine Management System (HQMS) is equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS) technology for real-time monitoring of individuals undergoing home quarantine surveillance and observation orders issued by the Ministry of Health.

It said since the implementation of HQMS from Dec 8, only 25 incidents have been reported requiring further assistance that was promptly rectified by its technicians, adding that their operations team was ready to assist should the issue recur.

“Users can call 03 3000 8856 or email support@quickmed.care should they encounter any problems,“ it added.

QuickMed is a digital healthcare solution of Edgenta NXT Sdn Bhd which is a subsidiary of UEM Edgenta Berhad appointed to install HQMS to travellers arriving from high-risk countries as well as positive cases that have been assessed by the COVID Assessment Centre (CAC). - Bernama