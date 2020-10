KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of possible dissolution of Parliament was not discussed at today’s special Cabinet meeting, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said this in response to allegations that he and his Cabinet colleagues would ask Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to seek an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to propose the dissolution of Parliament.

“It was neither raised nor discussed,” he said when asked at a news conference on updates on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

Yesterday, there was a viral screenshot of a group chat allegedly showing Ismail Sabri telling UMNO division heads that he and other ministers would raise the subject of dissolution of Parliament today.

This morning Muhyiddin chaired a special Cabinet meeting which lasted more than two hours at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, following His Majesty’s decision yesterday rejecting his request to declare a state of Emergency.

-Bernama

More to come