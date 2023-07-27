Issue of relocating 3,000 squatters in Johor Bahru to be resolved by 2026

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government expects the relocation of 3,000 squatters in the district to be resolved by 2026, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said that overall, the district of Johor Bahru recorded 8,973 squatter relocations involving 79 locations, including in areas near rivers.

“Previously, these residents were offered more suitable homes, but after they received the keys to their new homes, their original squatter houses were occupied by others, so we will use a better approach to address this issue.

“We focus on Johor Bahru because this district has the highest number of squatters in the state since most of Johor’s population is also from Johor Bahru, hence issues that usually crop up involve this district,” he told reporters after launching the Johor Property Expo (JPEX) 2023 at Padang Akasia, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here today.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Local Government Development Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, who is also the Johor Bahru Member of Parliament.

Onn Hafiz said the mechanism would also help the state government make the Johor Bersih (Clean Johor) programme a success in its effort to achieve a developed state status by 2030.

“Our records show that in February, 2022, there were over 16,000 unsold residences, especially apartments in Johor, but the number has decreased and, currently, only 13,683 units are still unsold.

“To ensure we can overcome this, the state government has held meetings with real estate developers to study the best method for a win-win situation for the state government, developers and buyers. This is because we do not want any ‘white elephant’ projects in this state,” he said.

The four-day 2023 JPEX offers over 30,000 residential units to everyone, including the B40, M40 and T20, with about 70 exhibition booths set up by property developers, government agencies and financial institutions. -Bernama