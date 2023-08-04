Issue on abuse at childcare centres: Operators not complying with the law

PUTRAJAYA: A Social Welfare Department (JKM)-registered child care centre (TASKA) that was allegedly involved in child abuse cases was found to have not complied with the Child Care Centre Act 1984.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) said this was discovered following an inspection by JKM on March 29.

“The operator has issued a warning notice to make improvements immediately and is in the process of temporarily closing the centre for the purpose of providing a safe environment for children and improving the quality of care at the taska,“ said the ministry in a statement today.

It said the ministry viewed seriously the issue and will not compromise on the safety of children at childcare centres under JKM.

“It is the responsibility of taska operators to monitor the babysitters to ensure that the children are safe. If there is negligence on the part of the babysitter that results in injury to the child, immediate action should be done by reporting the matter to JKM and the police,“ it said.

According to the ministry, JKM will work with the police to ensure that the children who are victims get proper justice.

The ministry also requests the cooperation of all parties, especially parents, to report any issues relating to child abuse to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

They can also report to Talian Kasih at number 15999 and through the application WhatsApp 019–2615999 which operates 24 hours a day or directly visit any of the nearest District Social Welfare Offices. - Bernama