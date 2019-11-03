Issue on shortage of teachers only temporary: Education Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry sees the shortage of teachers merely as a temporary issue caused by unexpected factors such as optional retirement, death, half-pay and no-pay leave exceeding one year, courses exceeding one year, discontinued services and resignations.

The ministry said in a statement today that it also appointed teachers in an interim manner among education graduates from public universities (UA) and private institutions of higher learning and open market graduands to overcome the shortage for certain subjects.

“The KPM also wishes to emphasise that the appointment of teachers was based on the need and does not affect teaching and learning in schools,” it said.

The ministry said it viewed the Malay-language news report on Oct 31 and Nov 1 on the shortage of teachers in schools as something serious.

“The allegation saying that the shortage occurred because there was no projection on the necessity for teachers was inaccurate,” the KPM pointed out.

The ministry explained that as of October this year, 97% of teaching positions had been filled.

“The ministry implements teaching recruitment from time to time among teaching graduates from public universities subject to the vacancies available and the subject options through recruitment exercises handled by the Education Service Commission (SPP) carried out throughout the year,” it said.

In fact, it said, the calculation of projections were constantly carried out for a period of five years taking into account the various options and types of schools throughout the country.

“The intake of students for the Bachelor of Education Programme (PISMP) is based on the projection calculation set by the KPM,” it added. — Bernama