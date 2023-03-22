Issue surrounding freeze on foreign workers in three sectors to be discussed tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue with regard to the freezing of foreign workers for three sectors, namely barber shops, textile outlets, and jewellery shops will be discussed tomorrow, says Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

He said the discussion would be held with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“I have brought this matter to the attention of the two ministers and I have submitted a letter so that these three sectors are given consideration, because it does not involve a huge number, if we look at the number (of employees) it is no more than 15,000 people,“ he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 for the ministry at the committee level in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar said that the ministry was preparing a policy framework or guideline for gig workers, which included matters of the group’s welfare and social security.

On the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme, he said as of Monday (March 20), 174,930 housewives had been registered under the scheme and the ministry aimed to register 500,000 housewives by the end of this year.

The Dewan Rakyat then approved an allocation of RM845,163,900 for the ministry at the committee level through a majority vote.

The sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama