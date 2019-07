KUALA LUMPUR: Issues pertaining to the well-being of farmers and fishermen are among matters to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat session today.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat order papers, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir (PH-Jerlun) is scheduled to submit a question to Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister on the land consolidation policy for the rice sector, as well as government’s assurance of the well-being of the farmers in the implementation of the move, during the oral question-and-answer session.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Amzad Mohamed (PAS-Kuala Terengganu) is expected to ask Home Minister on the immediate steps taken to address the problems of invasion of foreign fishermen.

The matter is expected to be further examined during the debate on the Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2019, aimed at raising the general penalty for offences under the Fisheries Act 1985, after the completion of oral question-and-answer session.

Under the bill, a maximum fine for the owner or foreign vessel captain who trespassed Malaysian waters was proposed to be increased from RM1 million to RM6 million, besides the penalty for each crew member was also increased from RM100,000 to RM600,000.

During the debate of the bill, MPs are also expected to touch on the incident of two foreign tourists and a local resident who died during a diving activity in Kulapuan Island, near the waters of Semporna, Sabah, due to fish bombing activities on Friday.

Also expected to draw attention during the session today is the question from Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) to Finance Minister on the rationale behind the government’s intention to take over four highway concessionaires, namely, Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP), System Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat (SPRINT), Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) and the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART), with an offer of RM6.2 billion during the Ministers’ Question Time at 10am this morning. — Bernama