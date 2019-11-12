Issues on drivers with mental problems and EC improvements to be discussed today

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues on improvements and innovations carried out by the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that elections are carried out fairly and in a transparent manner for the next two years will begin discussions at the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

They were raised by Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during questions to the Ministers session.

In addition, issues on bus drivers involved in drug addiction and facing mental problems to the extent of frequently causing fatal accidents were also raised by P.Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan).

He wanted an explanation from the Transport Minister concerning measures being taken by the ministry in facing the problem of the shortage of drivers in the transportation industry and the logistics to avoid the matter from continuing.

Also drawing the limelight was the issue on the syndicate falsifying identification card raised by Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) during the Oral Question session who wanted the Home Minister to explain the statistics concerning the issue since 2013.

The Dewan Rakyat Session this time is scheduled to last until Dec 5. — Bernama