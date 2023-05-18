Issues surrounding ‘3R’ can disrupt harmony if not dealt with properly: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues involving the ‘3R’ (race, religion, royalty) can disrupt harmony in the country if they are not dealt with promptly, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the matter was serious, especially with regard to messages touching on sensitivities.

“We will take strict action against any party that tries to disrupt the harmony and order. We will take necessary action to ensure such cases are dealt with accordingly.

“We formed a special task force to deal with issues pertaining to 3R on March 22,” he said after attending a high-tea event with media practitioners in Bukit Aman today.

Acryl Sani said investigations into such cases were conducted swiftly to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

“Issues surrounding 3R must be avoided at all times and any investigation involving 3R must be completed within seven days. When such a case occurs, we investigate quickly to ensure that the perpetrators are identified and justice is served,“ he said.

Acryl Sani said a total of 23 cases were recorded by the task force between March 22 and May 17, with 11 cases involving insults against the Rulers or the royal institution, four on religion and five on race.

According to him, three cases had gone to court, while two others were classified as no further

action and another 18 are still under investigation. - Bernama