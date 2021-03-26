Issuing summonses to Jelutong residents was according to the law - Penang police chief

GEORGE TOWN: The summonses issued by the police to vehicle owners, especially residents in Jelutong, for parking their vehicles by the roadside on Tuesday (March 23) was in accordance with rules and regulations.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan (pix) said the operation dubbed ‘Ops Halangan’ was carried out by police together with the Penang City Council (MBPP) following complaints received from the public about severe congestion at several areas in the Timur Laut district.

In fact, the severe congestion has been occurring for a long time as the residents have been parking their vehicles by the roadside (of Jalan Slim) near their homes and obstructing the traffic.

“The police carried out the operation because we received complaints from the public (regarding the severe congestion) and issued 200 summonses to those who parked their vehicles illegally at the prohibited areas,” he told reporters after attending the 214th Police Day celebration here today.

Sahabudin was commenting on a media report quoting Jelutong MP R.S.N Rayer, who wanted clarification from the police on why the summonses were issued in the area, as he claimed that the residents did not obstruct the traffic as alleged.- Bernama