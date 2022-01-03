Istana Negara disaster relief team continues to help flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team today continued to help flood victims with the clean-up of houses and the surrounding areas in Taman Wijaya, Karak, Pahang.

Istana Negara in a post via its official Facebook page informed that 35 palace officials and staff participated in the relief efforts which was led by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s naval aide-de-camp First Admiral Datuk Sharum Shaim.

Also present were the team’s director of operations Brig Gen Datuk Zahari Yahya who is also the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s air force aide-de-camp and royal household comptroller Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

According to the statement, the first relief mission, a collaboration with 15 volunteers from Telekom Malaysia Reaching Out Volunteers (TMROVers) Team was initiated by ​​Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In addition, the Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team had also worked together with non-governmental organisations from Kuala Lumpur and Sime Darby volunteers in cleaning up housing areas as well as cooking and distributing of food to the affected residents.

“His Majesty, had expressed his wish that the Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team cooperate with non-governmental organisations and other parties in helping the government machinery provide assistance to flood victims,“ ​​read the statement. - Bernama