Istana Negara disaster relief team helps flood victims in Baling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team today left for Baling, Kedah for a mission to provide donations and assistance to the residents affected by the recent floods.

The Istana Negara, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, said the aid mission was led by His Majesty’s naval aide-de-camp First Admiral Datuk Sharum Shaim and involved 26 volunteers comprising Istana Negara officers and staff as well as 10 Telekom Malaysia Reaching Out Volunteers (TMROVers).

Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s police aide-de-camp SAC Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob also participated in the aid mission.

“The donations will be in the form of electrical appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, blenders and rice cookers as well as household items such as mattresses, blankets and pillows.

“The Istana Negara Relief Team will also present donations in the form of school uniforms, stationery and school shoes from Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah to 396 students of Sekolah Menengah Agama (Arab) Yayasan Al Kahriah in Kupang, Baling, Kedah,“ the statement read.

The Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team is also equipped with tools to help clean up areas affected by the floods such as schools and community halls.

“His Majesty is very concerned about the plight of the flood victims and sympathised with them for the hardship they went through and expressed the hope that the assistance and donations provided by the team can help to reduce their burden,“ it said.

The floods and water surge incident on July 4 claimed three lives and affected a total of 41 areas in the district. - Bernama