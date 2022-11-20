Istana Negara: Form your coalitions, submit PM candidate before 2pm tomorrow (UPDATED)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has decreed that all party leaders and leaders of political blocs that won the most number of seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) to inform Istana Negara about the new coalition they have agreed upon to form the new government, as well as the name of their Prime Minister candidate, before 2 pm tomorrow.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has been notified by the Election Commission (EC) that no political party had been able to obtain a simple majority to form the new government after the GE15 yesterday.

As such, he said Istana Negara has sought cooperation from the incumbent Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun to inform the newly-elected people’s representatives to submit their agreed coalition and the name of their PM candidate to Istana Negara.

“In accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, His Majesty’s decree and decision on the formation of the new federal government and the appointment of the Prime Minister through this process is final,” he said in a statement today.

At 1.15 pm today, Al-Sultan Abdullah granted an audience to EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh at Istana Negata and received the document on the official results of the GE15.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the people and political party leaders to abide by and respect the democratic process and accept the results of the GE15 with an open heart for the sake of the country.

“His Majesty also reminded all that the country needs a government that is stable and has credibility and integrity to ensure the well-being of the people and drive the national prosperity agenda,” he said.

At the same time, he said the King also called on the people to pray for the formation of the new government to run smoothly and that Malaysia will continue to be blessed and protected from any form of disaster and calamity.

The GE15 saw Pakatan Harapan (PH) obtain 82 parliamentary seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional (73), and Barisan Nasional (30).

Any party or coalition needs to obtain a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament to form the new government. - Bernama