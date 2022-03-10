Istana Negara: PM not meeting Agong today - Report

PETALING JAYA: Istana Negara has denied a report claiming that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today to request the dissolution of Parliament.

“(It’s) fake news. Tuanku is still in Singapore,” Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told FMT in a WhatsApp message.

Quoting blogger Zaharin Yasin, a local daily had reported that Ismail was set to have an audience with the King today.

The report said he would be accompanied by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, representing Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.