Istana Negara’s staff congratulated the King on his birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: The staff of Istana Negara extended their heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix), on His Majesty’s official birthday today.

In a Facebook post last night, Istana Negara said its staff prayed that Al-Sultan Abdullah will be given the strength and blessings to continue to remain on the throne with great dignity, sovereignty and prosperity.

The staff also prayed that His Majesty and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, their children and the royal family will continue to be under Allah’s protection and blessings, and be given longevity and good health.

“Dirgahayu Tuanku, Daulat Tuanku,” it said.

It was reported recently that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the postponement of all events planned for His Majesty’s official birthday celebration to a date to be announced later due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after taking into account safety and public health factors, as well as to protect the lives of the people and avoid a worse health crisis.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also congratulated Al-Sultan Abdullah on His Majesty’s birthday through a post on his Facebook page. -Bernama