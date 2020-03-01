Istana Negara the focus of Malaysians today

KUALA LUMPUR: It was an early morning start at the Istana Negara today with Malaysians tuning in to the event that took place at the palace where the President of parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath as the country’s 8th Prime Minister.

Both members of the local and foreign media took to “camping” at the grounds of the Istana Negara’s main gate to cover the historic event which came following a week of political turmoil in the country.

Tourists, both foreign and domestic, were also seen taking the opportunity to have their pictures taken before the ceremony started at 10.33am.

Local television stations meanwhile provided live broadcast of the ceremony where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah swore in Muhyiddin as the new prime minister.

The appointment of Muhyiddin, 72, who is the Member Parliament of Pagoh, was in accordance with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

He was appointed to the post following the resignation of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Feb 24, which triggered a political crisis in the country and the downfall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the ruling party. — Bernama