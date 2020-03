SHAH ALAM: The Office of the Sultan of Selangor has made it compulsory for all visitors conducting businesses at three palaces in the state to undergo temperature checks before being allowed to enter the areas concerned to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Selangor Royal Household Sawaluddin Md Nor said three units of temperature detectors had been stationed at the main entrance gates of Istana Alam Shah in Klang, Istana Bukit Kayangan and Istana Mestika here for the purpose.

‘’All visitors and contractors must first be examined at the main entrances to determine their health. This is important to determine if they have the symptoms for Covid-19,’’ he said via a statement uploaded on the Selangor Royal Office official website, today.

He said all the palace staff had also undergone a mandatory examination on March 9 and the results had been negative.

According to Sawaluddin, the Selangor Royal Office was also supplying face and nose masks and sanitation fluid to the personnel required to work in rotation in certain areas until the Movement Control Order (MCO) ended.

‘’The residential area of the palace staff in Kampung Seri Alam, Klang is also closely guarded by the police.

‘’We also laud the order of the Sultan (of Selangor) who wants all his staff especially those staying in the Kampung Seri Alam area to stay home and not wander outside the area to avoid the risk of being infected by Covid-19,’’ he said. — Bernama