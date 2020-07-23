It is a double-edged sword

PETALING JAYA: When the government raised the poverty line income (PLI) by more than double the previous index, it was not surprising that calls for the minimum wage to be similarly revised have also intensified.

This is compounded by concerns raised by Malaysians that prices of basic necessities have seemingly increased during the Covid-19 pandemic period, despite the consumer price index (CPI) being in decline since March.

According to a global Ipsos study, since the start of the pandemic, about 64% of Malaysians felt prices of food, groceries and household supplies had gone up, while 57% said they were forced to purchase more expensive items and pay for delivery services, due to circumstances.

This situation has left the government in a tight spot, as economists believe the revision of the PLI does call for a review of the minimum wage, but acknowledged that this could be detrimental to businesses.

Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zakariah Abdul Rashid said particularly in the current climate, an increase of even RM200 could prove to be damaging to companies, especially small and micro enterprises.

“Some are even calling for the minimum wage to be increased to RM1,800 from the current RM1,100 to RM1,200. It’s not possible at all. It will cut employers’ throats, they won’t be able to sustain.

“Even under normal circumstances, an increase of RM100 is already very burdensome. If we punish the employers further, it will not be healthy for even the labour market and the economy,” he told theSun yesterday.

Zakariah explained that this was because unemployment could increase as companies either shut down or trim their workforce to accommodate the minimum wage review.

He was asked to comment on calls by various quarters for the government to increase the minimum wage after the PLI was revised from RM908 to RM2,208 earlier this month.

Zakariah said the revision has put the government in a tricky situation, noting that the PLI makes up part of the indicators used to determine the minimum wage; the other being the country’s median wage, which measures employer’s ability to pay salaries.

“On the one hand, you have the PLI, which has been increased by over 100%. On the other hand, the median wage has seen a reduction in recent months,” he said.

“If they really need to increase it, do it marginally, just enough to offer a little bit of relief to workers, but not too much to burden employers. A full adjustment should only be considered once the country returns to normalcy.”

Sabah UiTM’s political economist Dr Firdausi Suffian, however, believes that a significant increase in the minimum wage is long overdue, noting how cost of living has spiked at a higher rate compared to wages in past years.

He pointed out that household commitments have risen quite significantly, although the median and average salaries of Malaysians only saw slight improvement.

Firdausi said, as such, it is incumbent on the government to review the minimum wage despite the potential that the move would affect businesses in the shorter term.

“Of course, when you increase wages anywhere in the world, there are bound to be side effects. We could see retrenchment. But employers can’t just look at the immediate impact.

“They also have to consider that once the minimum wage is increased, spending among Malaysians will go up too. So businesses will actually benefit in the longer run,” he said.

Firdausi acknowledged that against the backdrop of a global pandemic, any revision in the minimum wage has to be done with careful consideration, but said an increase to RM1,500 “is doable”.

Read this story in our iPaper:

It is a double-edged sword