PETALING JAYA: Segambut Member of Parliament Hannah Yeoh (pix) took to Twitter to express her concern about the lack of voices with integrity in the cabinet.

Responding to The Malaysian Insight’s article titled ‘Not enough Chinese voices in cabinet’, Hannah said, “It’s not about Chinese voice, It’s about the lack of voices with integrity.”

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced his cabinet line-up on Monday saw only one Chinese minister which was Datuk Seri Ir Dr Wee Ka Siong and 3 Chinese deputy ministers.