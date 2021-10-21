It’s about principles, says Klang MP in rejecting Malacca four

PETALING JAYA: It’s not always about winning. It’s also about principles, especially in politics, Klang MP Charles Santiago (pix) said today.

He was commenting on why Pakatan Harapan (PH) should not accept Malacca’s four assemblymen led by former chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, who are reported to be eyeing to contest the state elections under the coalition’s banner

“Politics is also about ideology and working for the better good of society, instead of just wanting power in any way possible,” Santiago said in a statement today.

“The four politicians defected for their own vested interests, triggering the collapse of the Barisan Nasional-led government. And there is no guarantee they won’t jump parties again.”

Elections, in a democracy, allow the rakyat to assert their aspirations and give them the freedom of choice, he said.

Party defections undermine the asserted will of the people, he pointed out.

“This has been happening one too many times following the last general election and we, at PH, cannot condone it.

“In our case, defections didn’t just lead to the collapse of PH but also brought about political instability in the country.

“We have had three prime ministers in the span of three years and this has weakened an already battered economy because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, let these four politicians figure it out for themselves. And let the people decide their political fate,” he added.