It’s everyone’s fight, so let’s do it together

SEVEN months into the Covid-19 pandemic and fatigue is setting in for many of us. Feeling the most severe strain are the frontliners, who are exhausted by the crucial task at hand in saving lives and overwhelmed by a relentless onslaught of the coronavirus.

Many have pushed themselves to the limit and are feeling burnt out, some almost to breaking point. They are soldiering on despite being mentally and physical exhausted.

On top of being directly exposed to the virus every day, they put a strain on their relationships with loved ones by placing duty above everything else.

Beyond the exacting demand on their time and energy, the whole frontline is also being taxed by depleting resources in their war against an invisible enemy.

A medical expert has gone on social media to drive home the importance of people helping to control the spread. He warned of less experienced staff taking over the crucial role of saving lives.

Insufficient supportive equipment due to overwhelming cases could lead to some patients not getting enough help. He expressed dread at the prospect of having to decide who to save should the situation take a turn for the very worst.

A further drain on manpower and resources will render us inadequate in tackling the third wave of infections that has already hit the country.

The war against the virus needs to be waged on two fronts. Our medical experts can only do so much to help those who are infected and prevent further transmission.

The virus cannot spread by itself. Don’t let ignorance and complacency make us the vector for it to spread.

When it comes to saving livelihoods, it is the duty of every employee to rise above themselves and ensure the survival of their companies.

Despite pay cuts and other austerity measures put in place, almost all companies have yet to turn the corner. When going from the red to the black is a protracted endeavour, it should also be a collective effort.

There is no need for prompting when you see your colleagues up to his eyeballs in work. No job is too small if we serve above ourselves. No task is too big if everyone chips in.

The Malay proverb, berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing, hits the nail on the head.